Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NGD. TD Securities increased their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

