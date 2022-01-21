Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14,173.46

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £141.73 ($193.39) and traded as low as £139.30 ($190.07). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £142 ($193.75), with a volume of 1,165 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £565.36 million and a PE ratio of 17.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is £138.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 74.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.82) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $225.00. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.