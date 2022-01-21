ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.45

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.08. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 39,373 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $309.68 million, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.