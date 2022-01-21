Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DT. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

