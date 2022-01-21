Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.9 days.

ZEAL opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. Zealand Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.