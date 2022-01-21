Truist Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.30. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

LSTR opened at $168.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day moving average of $166.19. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 323,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

