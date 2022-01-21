Short Interest in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Grows By 24.9%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 620,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

