IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 384,271 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

