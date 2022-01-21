Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

NYSE BRX opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,731,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.