ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $3,500.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Danske raised shares of ALK-Abello A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ALK-Abello A/S alerts:

AKBLF opened at $490.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.06. ALK-Abello A/S has a 1-year low of $382.00 and a 1-year high of $512.00.

ALK-Abello A/S engages in the production and development of pharmaceutical products to prevent and treat allergies. It also manufactures tablet-based allergy vaccines for pollen, house dust mites, animals, and insect stings. Its treatment comprises allergy vaccines, emergency treatment, and allergy diagnostics.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ALK-Abello A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALK-Abello A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.