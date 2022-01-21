DNB Markets Upgrades ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) to “Buy”

ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of ALK-Abello A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ALK-Abello A/S alerts:

OTC AKBLF opened at $490.00 on Wednesday. ALK-Abello A/S has a 52 week low of $382.00 and a 52 week high of $512.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.06.

ALK-Abello A/S engages in the production and development of pharmaceutical products to prevent and treat allergies. It also manufactures tablet-based allergy vaccines for pollen, house dust mites, animals, and insect stings. Its treatment comprises allergy vaccines, emergency treatment, and allergy diagnostics.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ALK-Abello A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALK-Abello A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.