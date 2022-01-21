Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target Raised to €80.00

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. Fraport has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.