Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DTRUY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.