The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $10.67 Per Share (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will earn $10.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.66. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

