Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $61.25 on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.