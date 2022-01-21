Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $535.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $515.00.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.77.

CHYHY opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a $0.5232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

