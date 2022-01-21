Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BPRMF opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Blue Prism Group has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

