Raymond James Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ATUSF stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.2242 dividend. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.