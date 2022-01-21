Head-To-Head Review: EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) vs. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get EzFill alerts:

This table compares EzFill and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A Vroom -11.36% -25.76% -14.42%

This table compares EzFill and Vroom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vroom $1.36 billion 0.78 -$202.80 million ($2.23) -3.45

EzFill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vroom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EzFill and Vroom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A Vroom 0 3 6 0 2.67

Vroom has a consensus target price of $36.89, indicating a potential upside of 379.08%. Given Vroom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than EzFill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vroom beats EzFill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.