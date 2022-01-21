Head-To-Head Review: AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorola Solutions and AG&E’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $7.41 billion 5.44 $949.00 million $7.23 33.04 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Motorola Solutions and AG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 0 3 8 0 2.73 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $259.64, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than AG&E.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 15.46% -370.72% 13.62% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats AG&E on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Software & Services segment provides a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers, which includes public safety and enterprise Command Center Software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions, delivered both on-premises; and as a service, which includes a continuum of service offerings beginning with repair, technical support and maintenance; and advanced technologies, which include monitoring, software updates and cybersecurity services; and managed services range from partial to full operation of customer-owned or Motorola Solutions-owned networks. The company was founded on September 25, 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

