Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.00.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.59.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

