Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Paya has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paya by 400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Paya by 46.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 84,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

