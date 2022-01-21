Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) PT Raised to €94.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €91.00 ($103.41) to €94.00 ($106.82) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Heineken has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

