Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDDFF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Shares of GDDFF opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

