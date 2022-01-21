Brokers Set Expectations for BHP Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

BBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

NYSE:BBL opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,702,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 78,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

