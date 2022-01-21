Brokers Set Expectations for Prologis, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.62. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Prologis stock opened at $154.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.57. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,690 shares of company stock worth $2,595,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

