Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

