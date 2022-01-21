Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MCRUF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRUF opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

