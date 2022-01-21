Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3 EPS for the current year.

VWAGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($306.82) to €210.00 ($238.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

