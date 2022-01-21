Truist Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mandiant in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.35).

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of MNDT opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

