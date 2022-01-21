Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Rating Reiterated by National Bankshares

National Bankshares restated their buy rating on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$26.25 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$22.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.01. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$25.41. The firm has a market cap of C$803.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

