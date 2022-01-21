Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.36. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.81.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139,016 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

