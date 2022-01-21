Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.47

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.47 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 22.13 ($0.30). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 192,749 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.33 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.