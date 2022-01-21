Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hershey has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company continues to gain on recovery in away-from-home consumption. Robust at-home consumption has been also contributing to the upside. These trends were reflected in third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Solid consumer demand prompted Hershey to lift 2021 net sales and earnings view. However, the company has been grappling with higher SG&A expenses for a while. During the quarter, the metric rose 3.7% year over year due to higher corporate expenses. Elevated logistics, labor and packaging costs owing to supply chain bottlenecks and unfavorable mix hurt its adjusted gross margin in the quarter. Supply chain costs, mainly logistics, labor and packaging, are likely to remain higher.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $199.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hershey has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $201.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

