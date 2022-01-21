LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €155.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($180.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €144.07 ($163.72).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €116.30 ($132.16) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.51. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

