Warburg Research Reiterates €60.60 Price Target for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.86) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.42 ($82.30).

Shares of DRW3 opened at €50.45 ($57.33) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.40. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €51.60 ($58.64) and a 52-week high of €82.70 ($93.98). The firm has a market cap of $512.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

