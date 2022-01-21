Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.45 ($75.51).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW stock opened at €54.06 ($61.43) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.02 and its 200 day moving average is €56.33. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.