Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($263.64) to €241.00 ($273.86) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.10. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

