Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $9.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $9.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 to $11.25. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $5.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $38.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $37.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $42.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $290.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.07.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

