Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Sell

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPAY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 52.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 51,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 80.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

