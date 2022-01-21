Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Price Target Cut to €9.00

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €9.30 ($10.57) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OUTFF opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

