Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance in the year has been encouraging with the core pharmaceuticals business showing signs of recovery from COVID-19 disruptions. The diagnostics division maintains its stellar performance on strong demand for COVID-19 tests due to the Delta variant and other diagnostics platforms. The increase in outlook concurrent with the third-quarter results was positive as well. Strong growth in Ocrevus, Evrysdi, Tecentriq and Hemlibra continues to counter biosimilar competition for legacy drugs like Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera. Approval of new drugs should also boost the top line. The Diagnostics segment’s strong performance is likely to continue as Roche launched additional products in the year. However, biosimilar competition for key drugs weighs on its performance. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RHHBY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.81.

Roche stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Roche by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

