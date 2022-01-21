SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.