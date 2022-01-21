Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Raised to GBX 515 at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 480 ($6.55) to GBX 515 ($7.03) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.88.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

