Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Raised to GBX 515 at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 480 ($6.55) to GBX 515 ($7.03) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.88.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

