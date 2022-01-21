Raymond James Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.47 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.