Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

SAND opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.