Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.70 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$15.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.47. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$16.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

