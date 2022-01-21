FY2022 EPS Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Olympic Steel in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

