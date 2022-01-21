Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $638.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Koppers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

