Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

